Fish in hospital as rains kill 80 in north India

Dirty water with fish squirming around flooded a hospital in northeast India after monsoon rain and at least 80 people died within days in one state in weather-related accidents, officials said.

Patients sat gingerly with their feet up at the Nalanda Medical College hospital in Bihar state when water gushed into the intensive care unit, highlighting the annual havoc the monsoon wreaks on the country's creaking infrastructure.

Tens of thousands of buildings and homes across India regularly flood during the monsoon months of June to September, which bring death and destruction.