Judge orders Trump administration help lawyers find kids' 'missing parents'

LOS ANGELES — The federal judge overseeing the court-ordered reunification of 2,551 migrant children separated from their parents ordered the Trump administration to provide detailed information in order to locate hundreds of what he called "missing parents" the government had deemed ineligible for reunification.

Judge Dana Sabraw of the Southern District of California on Friday mandated that the Trump administration turn over a list by Wednesday of all parents who the government had deemed "ineligible" for reunification, including those who have been deported, those who have been released into the United States and those who were not reunited because of criminal history.