Educate for a better future - Tamimi

Palestinian activist Ahed Tamimi has called for an end to Israeli settlements in the West Bank - on the day she was released after serving seven months in prison for slapping Israeli soldiers.

After laying a wreath at the tomb of Yasser Arafat, Ahed Tamimi was quickly back in combative mood, voicing her anger at the presence of an Israeli settlement next to her West Bank home.

"First of all,” she told Euronews partner NBC, “I don't just want this settlement to be gone - I want the whole occupation to end. The issue needs to be solved at its roots. We must aim to end the occupation because when the occupation is over the settlement will be gone and so will the checkpoints and the entire wall. Our main problem is the occupation"

In a packed first day of freedom she also met with Palestinian Authority President Mahmoud Abbas. She believes Palestinians need to start building now for a better future.

"I tell my generation that the most important for us now is education,” she told us. “Education is the only tool that will enable us to achieve our own goals and to help develop our country - We need to link the national struggle with the social one in order to live - after the occupation is over - in a democratic state and with equality between men and women."