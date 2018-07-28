Macron's popularity rises despite bodyguard crisis — poll

French President Emmanuel Macron's popularity has risen slightly despite a scandal surrounding his bodyguard, who was filmed assaulting demonstrators, according to a new poll.

A Harris Interactive survey showed his popularity climbed two percentage points to 42%.

Macron's ratings had slumped to fresh lows last month after he was dubbed the "president of the rich" for implementing reforms seen as favouring the wealthy.

During the period of the most recent poll (July 24 and 26), Macron told lawmakers from his party that he alone was responsible for the incident surrounding his bodyguard.

Macron's security aid Alexandre Benalla was caught on camera 10 days ago. In the video, which received global attention, the security guard was seen beating a male demonstrator during May Day protests and dragging away a woman while off duty and wearing a riot helmet and police tags.

Benalla was consequently fired but Macron's opponents said the president was too slow to act.

The president was also helped by a French win in the World Cup.

The poll, which surveyed 966 people, showed that Macron's rating among the under 35s had improved the most.