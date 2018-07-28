Hungary's PM Viktor Orban attacks the EU

Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orban has attacked the European Union claiming the western political elite had failed to protect the bloc from muslim immigration.

He said European parliament elections next year could be decisive for the future of Europe.

In an annual speech to ethnic Hungarians in Romania, he criticised the European Commission over its failure to protext the fundamental values behind the creation of the European Union.

The Commission must be impartial and unbiased, he said. Instead it is partial because it stands with liberal forces acting against Central and Eastern European countries.

He went on to say the Commission was not a friend of freedom because it was working towards building European socialism instead of freedom. Hungary is glad, he concluded that the European Commission's days are numbered.

The right-wing nationalist Orban was re-elected in April to a third consecutive term.

He has been in constant conflict with the European Commission over what Brussels calls an erosion of democratic institutions in formerly communist east European countries.