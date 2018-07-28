Explosions and gunshots have been reported in the eastern Afghan city of Jalalabad.
Explosions rock Afghan city of Jalalabad
A dormitory for trainee midwives in the area of the blasts was evacuated as ambulances rushed to the scene.
There’s been no word on casualties.
Islamic State has claimed responsibility for a series of recent attacks on the city.