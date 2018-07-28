BREAKING NEWS

BREAKING NEWS

Afghanistan

Explosions rock Afghan city of Jalalabad

Now Reading:

Explosions rock Afghan city of Jalalabad

Explosions rock Afghan city of Jalalabad
Text size Aa Aa

Explosions and gunshots have been reported in the eastern Afghan city of Jalalabad.

A dormitory for trainee midwives in the area of the blasts was evacuated as ambulances rushed to the scene.

There’s been no word on casualties.

Islamic State has claimed responsibility for a series of recent attacks on the city.

More about