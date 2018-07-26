Illegal building worsened Greek wildfire disaster

Drone footage of the Greek coastal resort of Mati taken before and after the wildfires that ripped through the area show the devastation wreaked by the fires.

Now questions are being asked as to why residents were unable to escape the wall of flames that engulfed the small town?

The authorities say illegal building was partly to blame. Some residents had built houses between wooded areas which effectively blocked off escape routes.

Vasislis Pitakis, Secretary General of the Rafina Municipality explains: "It may sound strange to people abroad, but in Greece we have a term called unapproved or illegal construction. This way of building houses causes problems - narrow streets, with no easy access. This was one of the reasons behind what happened. In other words, cars became trapped and people abandoned them trying to flee going towards the sea."

Initial inspections showed more than 500 homes in the wider area were damaged, most of them beyond repair.

More than 300 burnt cars have been removed from the streets of the town to unblock the narrow roads that became death traps on Monday evening.

The cause of the fire is still unclear. One theory being examined is that the blaze was started deliberately in three locations at the same time.