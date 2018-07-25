The former Fiat Chrysler chief executive Sergio Marchionne has died.
The 66-year-old had fallen gravely ill after what the company had described as shoulder surgery in a Zurich hospital.
He was replaced as chief executive last weekend after Fiat Chrysler (FCA) said his condition had worsened.
The announcement of his death, one of the auto industry’s most tenacious and respected CEOs, drew tributes from rivals and tears from his closest colleagues.