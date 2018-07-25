A suicide bomber has killed at least 31 people near a polling centre as Pakistanis voted on Wednesday in a knife-edge general election.
Dozens dead as suicide bomb targets Pakistan election
Security sources say the bomber drove his motorcycle into a police vehicle in the western city of Quetta.
The so-called Islamic State has claimed responsibility for the attack, according to the group's AMAQ news agency. The group also claimed an attack earlier this month that killed 149 people at an election rally in Baluchistan province.
The election has been beset by allegations of fraud and violence. It pitts cricket hero Imran Khan against the party of jailed former Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif. Opinion polls are predicting a hung parliament, with neither party winning a clear majority.