Watch: Russia redhead festival

Under the slogan "Let's Make Life Brighter", people have been turning Nizhny Tagil red and orange to celebrate the beauty of being red-haired.

A small city with the population just over 300,000 people, Nizhny Tagil is more famous as a centre of heavy industry and defence production in the middle of Russia. But today, it's all about the bright colours and happy atmosphere of the festival.

The Redhead Festival is the third of its kind in Nizhny Tagil. It took place on Saturday 21st July 2018.