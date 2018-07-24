Spectacular Neptune photo shows Hubble Space Telescope has a new rival

Scientists have upgraded one of Earth's most powerful telescopes to help it compensate for the atmospheric light-scattering that can make photos taken by ground-based telescopes appear blurry — and stunning new images of star clusters and Neptune show just how sharp such photos can now be.

Before the upgrade, photos of Neptune taken by the European Southern Observatory's Very Large Telescope (VLT) in Chile's Atacama Desert showed the planet as a fuzzy blue spot. In the new photo, it appears as a blue disk with subtle color shadings and sharply defined edges. You can even see evidence of cloud activity on the planet's shiny surface.

The photos are so crisp that they rival those taken by the Hubble Space Telescope.