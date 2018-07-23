Timbersports competitors attended the Lumberjack World Championships in Hayward, Wisconsin, last weekend.
Winners earn titles at the Lumberjack World Championships
Over 200 people competed in 21 events related to the logging industry, from sawing and chopping to speed climbing.
The competition was held in the “Lumberjack Bowl” in north Wisconsin.
For full results, see here.