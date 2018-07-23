Trump warns Iran of dire 'consequences' as war of words escalates

US President Donald Trump issued a fiery warning to Iran in a late tweet on Sunday night, escalating a war of words between the two countries.

The tweet, in all uppercase letters, was aimed directly at the Iranian President Hassan Rouhani, warning of “CONSEQUENCES THE LIKES OF WHICH FEW THROUGHOUT HISTORY HAVE EVER SUFFERED BEFORE”.

Iran should: “NEVER, EVER THREATEN THE UNITED STATES AGAIN”, Trump warned.

The tweet appears to be a response to remarks made by Rouhani who, on Sunday, addressed Iranian diplomats and was quoted as saying that “peace with Iran is the mother of all peace, and war with Iran is the mother of all wars”.

Iran is facing the prospect of fresh US sanctions after Trump withdrew from the Iran Nuclear Deal, an agreement he had previously labelled the “worst deal in history”. The deal had been a core component of former President Barack Obama’s legacy, offering Tehran sanctions relief in exchange for a halt to Iran’s nuclear ambitions.

President Trump’s latest remarks are reminiscent of the “fire and fury” he threatened against the North Korean leader last summer.

Critics have been quick to attack Trump, with Persian-American politician Shireen Ghorbani accusing him of exacerbating tensions in the Middle East and giving “hardliners within Iran fuel for their anti-American propaganda.”

But among the president’s core support base, these strong words have been met with praise and encouragement.