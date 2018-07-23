LIVE: Juncker in US, Macron, Brexit

Good morning, Europe. Today we're watching:

Juncker: Will EU’s Juncker emerge from Trump meeting as friend or foe? Juncker will travel to Washington on Wednesday for talks focused on trade tensions after the U.S. imposition of tariffs on EU steel and aluminum and Trump’s threats to extend those measures to European cars.

Macron: French lawmakers will be throwing questions at ministers in weekly assembly in parliament, which will likely touch on French President Emmanuel Macron's bodyguard who was filmed manhandling May Day protesters.

Brexit: The UK’s new Brexit Secretary Raab and Prime Minister's chief Brexit advisor Robbins will be giving evidence to members of the Committee on Exiting the EU on the latest developments in negotiations.

