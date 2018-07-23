Ancient witches market selling amulets and "magic" powders

The air smells of incense and the mystic aura of worship to the ancient Andean gods permeates the air. This colourful market nestled in a neighbourhood appears stuck in time amid the urban chaos of La Paz - Bolivia's capital city.

This is the Witches' Market - where llama foetuses - thought to be auspicious - hang above stalls filled with herbs and offerings to the mother earth known as Pachamama.

Tourists and residents line up to buy medicinal plants to heal their bodies and ward off curses, while "yatiris", or indigenous healers offer to read their fortunes on coca leaves.