Malta’s Prime Minister, Joseph Muscat, expressed relief on Sunday after an inquiry found that his family had no links to a company named in the Panama Papers.
Maltese PM and wife's names cleared after inquiry rules they had no links with company in Panama
Maltese PM and wife's names cleared after inquiry rules they had no links with company in Panama
Malta’s attorney general said that the 15-month investigation had not found any links between the Prime Minister's family and the company Egrant.
The inquiry was launched after murdered Maltese journalist Daphne Caruana Galizia made allegations that Muscat’s wife Michelle owned a shell company established by Panama law firm Mossack Fonseca.
Read More: Daphne Caruana Galizia’s family ‘fear they'll never know’ who ordered murder.
Muscat had already denied claims that his wife received money from Azerbaijan’s president’s daughter through that company.
Malta's Prime Minister had called early elections last year to counter mounting backlash triggered by the accusations and the investigation. He won them with a larger parliamentary majority.
“Michelle and I are both relieved this nightmare is over,” he said at a press conference on Sunday.