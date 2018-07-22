BREAKING NEWS

Japan: Heatwave grips nation

Japan's citizens have been urged to take precautions against soaring temperatures as the country remains in the grips of a heatwave that has killed about 30 people.

Thousands have sought hospital treatment for heat-related conditions over the past two weeks as temperatures in central Japan peaked at 40 degrees celsius.

In Kyoto, temperatures have remained above 38 degrees for seven consecutive days for the first time since records began.

Japan's meteorological agency urged people to drink sufficient water to prevent heat exhaustion.