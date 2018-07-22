Danish sprinter Magnus Cort Nielsen wins Stage 15 of the Tour

As expected, Denmark's Magnus Cort Nielsen sprinted to victory in the Tour de France's 15th stage on Sunday.

The Astana rider comfortably beat Spain's Ion Izagirre and Dutchman Bauke Mollema, who were second and third.

But Welshman Geraint Thomas retains the overall lead after the 181.5-km hilly ride from Millau through the vineyards of Minervois, Corbieres and Cabardes in Southwestern France.

He leads Sky team mate and defending champion Chris Froome by 1:39 and Dutchman Tom Dumoulin by 1:50 before Monday's rest day as the race heads to the Pyrenees.

France's Romain Bardet, fifth overall, attacked in the descent from the Pic de Nore and went off the road, in a desperate attempt to unsettle his rivals.

The peloton crossed the line 13:11 behind.

Team Sky have suffered another setback, they've lost their Italian rider Gianni Moscon after he hit another rider during Sunday's stage.

"The jury kicked him out because he hit a rider from the (French) Fortuneo-Samsic team," a senior official, who declined to be named, told Reuters.

Moscon was suspended by Sky for six weeks for a racist slur against a French rider last year.

Sky riders have been targeted by boos and jeers on the Tour this year and defending champion Chris Froome was slapped on the shoulder by a fan during a stage this week.