In what is Singapore's worst cyber attack to date, hackers have stolen personal data of the equivalent of a quarter of the population. That's according to officials.
Singapore cyber attack affects 1.5 million people
Now Reading:
Singapore cyber attack affects 1.5 million people
Hackers infiltrated the computers of SingHealth, one of the state's major government healthcare groups
The Singaporean Prime Minister tweeted to confirm that even his own own personal records had been stolen and that the authorities would tighten up and defenses and processes.
Government officials did not say who might have been behind the attack, but a joint statement by the health and communications ministries suggested a high degree of sophistication. The cyber attack comes as the state has made cybersecurity a top priority for the ASEAN bloc and for itself.