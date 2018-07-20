When a number plate becomes a political statement

One driver in Romania has turned his car into a political message by using as his number plate an obscenity paired with PSD – the acronym of the ruling Romanian Social Democrat party.

The registration plate, which roughly translates as “Fuck PSD” has repeatedly drawn the attention of the police, according to photos posted on social media, but the car owner appears not to have broken Romanian law.

The car owner meets the police

The license plate shows that the car is registered in Sweden, a country which allows car owners to personize registration plates. According to Swedish law the personal registration plate can have any text or number combination up to seven characters if it’s not used already. It costs 640 euro to get a personal number.

The now infamous car was also spotted close to the main border crossing into western Romania from Hungary.

When contacted by Euronews over Facebook messenger, a traffic police spokesperson would not say whether the car owner is breaking the law, only indicating that “the Romanian traffic police don’t deal with car registration.”