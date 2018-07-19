Russian ambassador to UK shrugs off reports that suspects in Skripal case were identified

Russian ambassador to the United Kingdom has brushed aside the claims that British police have identified the suspects behind a nerve agent attack on a former Russian spy and his daughter, reported by the Press Association.

“We don’t have official statements of the British side, I want to hear that from the Scotland Yard or from the Foreign Office", Russian ambassador to the UK Alexander Yakovenko told Euronews, adding that the versions pushed by British media are not supported by an official statement from the Foreign Office.

"Every time we read a new version in the British papers, we ask the Foreign Office to confirm what is true or not," he said.

"We are looking forward to getting this information from the authorities and not from the British media."

The British Foreign Office declined to comment and directed Euronews to the police.

Euronews has reached out to the Met Police for comment.

Security minister Ben Wallace said the report belonged in an "ill-informed and wild speculation folder."

Sergei Skripal and his daughter Yulia were struck down with the Novichok poison in March in Salisbury, southern England, but later recovered.

In late June it emerged another couple, based near Salisbury, was hospitalised after coming into contact with the nerve agent. Dawn Sturgess later died while her partner Charlie Rowley remains in hospital.