Four-times Formula One world champion Lewis Hamilton has ended months of speculation about his future by signing a new, two-year deal keeping him at his Mercedes team until the end of 2020.
Hamilton to stay at Mercedes
The reigning world champion is set to make reported annual earnings of up to nearly 45 million euros.
Hamilton’s new deal maintains the 33-year-old’s status as Britain's highest-paid sportsman and the best paid driver in Formula One's history.
Ferrari, Red Bull and Mercedes all now have big guns locked in for the next two years in Sebastian Vettel, Max Verstappen and, of course, Hamilton.