BRUSSELS — European Union antitrust regulators levied a record $5.04 billion fine against Google on Wednesday for illegal restrictions on Android smartphone makers and mobile network operators.
E.U. hits Google with record $5 billion fine in Android antitrust case
The European Commission ordered Google to end the illegal conduct within 90 days or face additional penalties of up to 5 percent of parent Alphabet's average daily worldwide turnover.
The E.U. enforcer also dismissed Google's arguments citing Apple as a competitor to Android devices, saying the iPhone maker does not sufficiently constrain Google because of its higher prices and switching costs for users.
In June 2017, regulators already charged Google $2.8 billion for favoring its shopping listings in search results. Google appealed that decision, while rolling out a compromise this year that lets competitive comparison shopping engines bid for slots in an auction, a system that critics say still favors the tech giant.