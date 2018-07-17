An officer in Las Vegas fired through a window in a dramatic high-speed car chase last Wednesday.
Watch: Officer fires through window in Las Vegas car chase
Watch: Officer fires through window in Las Vegas car chase
The police unit released the video on Monday which showed dramatic body camera footage of an officer at the wheel, grabbing his gun, and peppering his windhsield with bullets to stop the suspect from getting away.
The chase and shootout, which occurred July 11, came after officers responded to an attempted murder call, police said.
Another police car joined the chase but was shot at by the suspects a number of times.
Metropolitan Police Department Assistant Sheriff Tim Kelly said in a statement that the second officer’s car was hit by bullets at least twice, forcing him to abandon the chase.
He added that during the pursuit, the two suspects, Fidel Miranda, 23, and 30-year-old Rene Nunez, fired 34 shots at officers and hit several marked police vehicles.
According to reports, one suspect was killed during the pursuit, while the other was left wounded.