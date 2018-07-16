The UK has unveiled a full-scale model of a planned new fighter jet, provisionally named Tempest, which would be operated remotely or by a pilot.
UK unveils model of new jet fighter, Tempest
The aircraft is intended to replace the Eurofighter Typhoon aircraft, beginning in 2035, and to fly alongside the UK's most recent addition to its fleet, the Lockheed F-35.
BAE, which worked on a consortium to build the Eurofighter jets, is working on the new aircraft without its former partner Airbus, which joined an alliance with French defence company Dassault after Britain voted to leave the European Union in 2016.
Defence Secretary Gavin Williamson unveiled the model at the Farnborough Air Show.