Paris, home to some of the world’s biggest artists over the centuries, has been at its creative best to celebrate France’s World Cup win.
Puns in Paris as metro stations renamed to toast World Cup win
Authorities in the French capital temporarily renamed six of its metro stations overnight to salute the country’s football heroes.
They changed:
Avron station to Nous Avron Gagné (Nous avons gagné/We have won).
Charles de Gaulle - Etoile station to On a 2 Etoiles (a reference to the fact France will now have two etoiles or stars on their football shirts to represent their World Cup wins in 1998 and 2018).
Victor Hugo station to Victor Hugo Lloris (France's goalkeeper is called Hugo Lloris).
Notre-Dame des Champs station to Notre Didier Deschamps (France's manager is Didier Deschamps).
Bercy station to Bercy Les Bleus (Merci Les Bleus/Thank you the blues. The Blues is the nickname of the French national team)
Champs Elysées-Clémenceau station to Deschamps Elysées-Clémenceau
The Louvre Museum meanwhile tweeted a picture of Mona Lisa - one of the world’s most famous paintings - in a French football shirt.
The use of the artwork, painted by Italian Leonardo Da Vinci, prompted an angry response from his compatriots on the social media platform.
The changes to the Paris metro come as its London counterparts honoured England manager Gareth Southgate, who took a young side to their first World Cup semi-final in nearly three decades.
Southgate station has been temporarily re-named Gareth Southgate to recognise the coach's achievements in Russia.
Belgium, who beat England to third place, has also got in on the act.
Authorities in Brussels have changed Arts-Loi metro station to Hazarts-Loi in tribute to Belgium's playmaker Eden Hazard.