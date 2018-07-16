A ceasefire is said to be largely holding on the tense Gaza-Israel border after 24-hours of fierce fighting.
Gaza ceasefire largely holding, UN says
Israel carried out dozens of airstrikes in the Hamas-controlled Palestinian enclave, while militants fired more than 100 rockets into Israeli territory.
Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu warned Hamas that "whoever hurts Israel will get hurt in return".
He also instructed the military to keep targeting Palestinians who are sending balloons rigged with flammable material across the border.
The United Nation's envoy to the Middle East, Nickolay Mladenov, called on the Palestinians not to provoke Israel.
"Yesterday we were on the brink of war," Mladenov told reporters on Sunday, "and it has taken the concerted efforts of everyone to make sure that we step back from a confrontation."
On Saturday, Israel carried out its largest wave of air strikes in Gaza since the 2014 war, hitting several Hamas military compounds and flattening a number of its training camps.