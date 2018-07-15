Fans from France and Croatia are already getting excited about the World Cup final between their two countries this Sunday.
World Cup: Euphoria is in the air for French and Croatian fans
In Zagreb, despite the rain, people have started to gather in a fan zone and serve a local beer whilst they wait for the game to start.
Tweet reads: "Fans are ready in Zagreb"
In Paris, things are getting particularly crazy ahead of time. People are seen in the streets waving flags and chanting while cars honk behind them.
Supporters were even spotted singing the Marseillaise — the French national anthem — while waiting for the metro.
France faces off Croatia at the 2018 FIFA World Cup this Sunday.