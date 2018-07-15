BREAKING NEWS

BREAKING NEWS

Web Digital Stories

World Cup: Euphoria is in the air for French and Croatian fans

Now Reading:

World Cup: Euphoria is in the air for French and Croatian fans

World Cup: Euphoria is in the air for French and Croatian fans
© Copyright :
REUTERS/Gonzalo Fuentes
Text size Aa Aa

Fans from France and Croatia are already getting excited about the World Cup final between their two countries this Sunday.

In Zagreb, despite the rain, people have started to gather in a fan zone and serve a local beer whilst they wait for the game to start.

Tweet reads: "Fans are ready in Zagreb"

In Paris, things are getting particularly crazy ahead of time. People are seen in the streets waving flags and chanting while cars honk behind them.

Supporters were even spotted singing the Marseillaise — the French national anthem — while waiting for the metro.

France faces off Croatia at the 2018 FIFA World Cup this Sunday.