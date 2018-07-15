Russia has officially turned over the World Cup mantle to Qatar.
Russia hands over World Cup mantle to Qatar
Russia hands over World Cup mantle to Qatar
The tiny Gulf state is set to host the next edition of the tournament in 2022.
Russian President Vladimir Putin handed an official World Cup football to Gianni Infantino, head of world soccer's governing body, FIFA.
Infantino then passed it to Emir Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad al-Thani.
FIFA has confirmed that the 2022 will be the first ever winter-edition of the tournament, with the World Cup final taking place just a week before Christmas.
This will avoid the extreme temperatures of Qatar's summer months.
Fans are concerned that the winter timetable will disrupt Premiere League and other domestic football calendars.
Putin said Russia was proud of its achievements hosting the World Cup and would share its experience with Qatar.