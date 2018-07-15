Good morning, Europe. Today we're watching:
Live
Live: Trump meets Putin, France joy and Italy's migrants concession
Now Reading:
Live: Trump meets Putin, France joy and Italy's migrants concession
Trump meets Putin: All eyes are on the summit in Helsinki, where Trump is expected to bring up Syria, Crimea, and election meddling.
France toasts World Cup win: France continues its celebrations after Les Bleus beat Croatia 4-2 to win the title on Sunday.
Italy's migrants concession: Italy has allowed some migrants to leave two ships in Sicily after other European countries agreed to take some of them in.
Follow our live updates here: