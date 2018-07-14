France and Croatia face off at the Luzhniki Stadium in the World Cup Final.
World Cup Live: France v Croatia final
France come into the game hoping to win the tournament for the second time after their triumph in 1998. If they do win the tournament their head coach Didier Deschamps will go into the history books as the third man to win the trophy as a player and as a manager.
France knocked out Argentina, Uruguay, and Belgium to reach this year's final.
Croatia have never entered a World Cup Final before. Croatia knocked out Denmark, Russia, and England in reaching the final with all three of their knockout games going to extra time.
Both sides have named unchanged line-ups from their Semi-Finals.
