Sinn Féin slams attacks on former leaders' homes

An explosive device was thrown at the Belfast home of former Sinn Féin leader Gerry Adams, said a statement by the Irish republican party on Saturday.
The house of Bobby Storey, the northern chairman of Sinn Féin, was also attacked according to the statement.
“These were reprehensible and cowardly attacks on the family homes of Gerry Adams and Bobby Storey. Grandchildren were in the driveway of Adams' home minutes before the attack,” said Sinn Féin Policing and Justice Spokesperson Gerry Kelly.
“I would appeal for calm. These attacks are the desperate acts of increasingly desperate and irrelevant groups.”
The attack occurred on Friday evening and damaged a car parked on a driveway, said Sinn Féin.
Adams tweeted that no one got hurt at his home.
Alliance Party leader Naomi Long called the attacks "a deliberate and calculated attempt to cause fear and raise tensions within our community."
The Police Service of Northern Ireland has not yet concluded who's behind the attacks.