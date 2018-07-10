Good morning, Europe! These are the key developments so far:
Live: NATO tensions, Novichok latest and France in World Cup final
Trump in town: Donald Trump is in Brussels for a NATO summit amid a war of words over how much European countries contribute to the military alliance.
Novichok poisoning: Charlie Rowley regained consciousness on Tuesday evening, 10 days after being struck down by the same deadly military-grade nerve agent that hospitalised ex-Russian spy Sergei Skripal and his daughter. Rowley's partner, Dawn Sturgess, died on Sunday.
World Cup: France beat Belgium 1-0 on Tuesday evening to reach Sunday's final where they will meet the winner of tonight's other semi-final between England and Croatia.
Follow our live updates, below: