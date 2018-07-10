Live: Brexit turmoil, Thai rescue resumes and Trump nomination

Brexit turmoil: British Prime Minister Theresa May is looking to re-assert her authority after two senior ministers quit over her new Brexit strategy. With further resignations threatened and a possible leadership challenge, May is under pressure to drop the new plans.

Thai cave rescue: A rescue operation to extract a trapped football team and their coach from a flooded cave in Thailand has got underway. Eight boys have been brought to safety over the last two days.

Supreme Court: Donald Trump nominates conservative judge Brett Kavanaugh for a lifetime seat on the US Supreme Court, the highest court in the land. If the US Senate confirms the appointment, it would see the make-up of the court shift to the right. Kavanaugh has conservative views on a range of social issues, from abortion to gun rights.

Follow our updates here: