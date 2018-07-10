Italian Coast Guard says it intervened in migrant rescue to save crew

Italy’s Coast Guard claims it intervened in a migrant rescue by a private Italian ship on Monday because it was alerted to a “situation of serious danger” to the security of the ship and its crew.

The Vos Thalassa vessel took 67 migrants, including six children, onboard on Sunday after responding to a distress call off the Libyan coast.

Local media reports said the ship was denied permission to dock in Italian ports because of the migrants, marking the first time the government had turned away an Italian vessel.

The migrants were then handed over to the Italian Coast Guard, the reports said.

The Coast Guard did not respond directly to the claims that the boat had been denied entry, but directed Euronews to a statement in Italian which said the commander of the ship “reported a situation of serious danger for the security of the ship and its crew ... caused by attitudes threatening the crew by some migrants”.

The statement said that after picking up the migrants on Monday evening, it was “identifying those responsible for the disturbances”.

Italy’s Transport Minister Danilo Toninelli said on Twitter that he was proud of the Italian Coast Guard for taking the migrants “who were endangering the life of the Italian cruiser Vos Thalassa.”

“Now onwards with investigations to punish troublemakers," he wrote.

Government sources cited by Italy’s ANSA news agency said the Vos Thalassa did not need to intervene as the Libyan Coast Guard was responsible for responding to the incident.

Euronews was unable to reach the crew of the Vos Thalassa for comment.

The news comes as Italy continues to clamp down on migrant arrivals.

In a recent interview with an Italian radio station, Interior Minister Matteo Salvini said the country’s ports would “be closed all summer” to NGOs transporting migrants and that the ban would include "the furnishing of fuel” to their vessels.

More than 640,000 migrants have landed on Italian shores since 2014, but numbers have fallen dramatically in the past year, with around 17,000 people arriving so far in 2018.