Cristiano Ronaldo leaves Real Madrid for Juventus

Five-times world player of the year Cristiano Ronaldo has ditched Real Madrid for Juventus on a reported €100 million deal.

The La Liga club confirmed their Portuguese forward had signed for their Italian rivals in a statement on Tuesday.

The 33-year-old signed a four-year contract with Juve which comes with an annual salary of around €30 million. He reportedly met the club’s chairman, Andrea Agnelli, in Greece on Tuesday to finalise the agreement.

His exit marks the end of a successful nine-year stint at Real, during which Ronaldo became the Spanish club's all-time top scorer with 451 goals in all competitions and won two La Liga titles and four Champions League trophies with them.

The 33-year-old left Manchester United for Real in 2008 on a then world record £80 million deal.

In a statement, the Spanish club paid tribute to their star player “who has marked one of the brightest times in the history of our club and world football”.

“For Real Madrid, Cristiano Ronaldo will always be one of his great symbols and a unique reference for the next generations," they said. "Real Madrid will always be your home."