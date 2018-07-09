Russia denies involvement in second poisoning in Britain

The Kremlin has denied having anything to do with the poisoning of a British woman who died in hospital on Sunday.

The British government says Dawn Sturgess, along with her partner, were poisoned with the nerve agent novichok in Amesbury in southern England, and it's holding Russian responsible.

But, when asked about it, Russian president Vladimir Putin's main spokesman appeared not to have heard the allegation.

"We do not know of anyone mentioning Russia in the context of the second incident, Dmitry Peskov said, referring to the poisoning of Sturgess and her partner.

"We do not know of Russia being mentioned by anyone or anyhow being associated with it. We suppose it would be quite absurd anyway," he added.

British police say Sturgess and her partner Charlie Rowley handled an item contaminated by Novichok.

It occurred just a few miles from where Russian double agent Sergei Skripal and his daughter Yulia were attacked with the same poison in March.

Rowley remains critically ill in Salisbury's main hospital where the Skripals were treated for weeks.