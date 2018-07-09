FAI World Canopy Piloting Championships kick-off for 2018

It was a week full of airsports, with breathtaking and spectacular parachuting action at the airfield in Szymanów, which is situated near Wroclaw in Poland.

Over 5,000 spectators witnessed 66 of the world`s best canopy piloting athletes compete in the 7th FAI World Canopy Piloting Championships, and the premiere of the FAI World Canopy Piloting Championships in Freestyle.

Canopy Piloting — also known as Swooping — is a fairly new sport but a spectacular discipline. Fast and low flights, as well as aerobatics action topping speeds of 150 km/h above the artificial 'swoop pond' means fans can literally feel gusts of wind created by flying athletes.