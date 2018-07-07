World
"'He tweets therefore I am,' is now the unspoken, yet defining, theme of this era of government."
Matt Laslo
journalist, adjust professor at Johns Hopkins University
Business
""University graduates face a suffocating siege that has destroyed most of the opportunities.""
Saeed Habeeb
Gaza Sky Geeks, Mercy Corps Gaza
"Nobody needs to worry about me, we need to worry about the country"
Rafael Correa
ex-president of Ecuador
Europe
""It is not possible to make a sound decision or to participate in society without being informed about one's options, opportunities, and rights.""
2016 Annual Report
European Youth Information and Counselling Agency
"It is about joy, about being human, there are people who are happy when they can help"
Mihai Tuhari
Co-founder Rescue 4x4
"We saw that Fifa only supports the big teams"
Yassine Omairy
Football fan
""It is important for the president to move away from this process that seems to focus...on getting an ideological trophy""
Ron Wyden
US Senator (D-Oregon)
"" A home is a prerequisite for the resident being able to organise their own life.""
"A Home of Your Own" Handbook
Y-Foundation
Rescue operations continue in western Japan after severe flooding
no comment
Tens of thousands join LGBTQI festival