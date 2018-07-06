Thai diver dies during cave rescue attempt - #GME

A former Thai Navy SEAL has died while working to rescue 12 boys and their football coach trapped underground for over 13 days.

Samarn Kunan ran out of oxygen in the early hours of the morning while attempting to return to the command centre. He was 38.

He'd been placing air tanks along a potential exit route in the network of caves.

A huge international operation has been underway for weeks, with dozens of Thai Navy SEALs and international experts on site. They face numerous challenges, notably helping the team negotiate murky flood waters in a weakened mental and physical state.

Hundreds of thousands of litres of water are being pumped out of the caves each hour. But a forecast of heavy rains this weekend could further complicate rescue efforts.

This morning on Good Morning Europe:

The Cube – our social media newsdesk – takes a closer look at the life of Samarn Kunan.

NBC News Correspondent Janis Mackey Frayer gives us the latest from on the ground in Chiang Rai.

Diving instructor Kristel Golsteyn gives us some insight into the obstacles involved in diving and common issues the divers and youths might face as they attempt to leave the cave.

Good Morning Europe airs every weekday from 7am CET.