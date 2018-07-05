An unexploded World War Two bomb ensured a traffic-free Elisabeth Bridge in the Hungarian capital Budapest on Thursday. The device was discovered in the River Danube. Cars and people were cleared from the area to allow the authorities to deal with the bomb.
Unexploded WWII bomb brings part of Hungarian capital to a halt
"We set up a safety zone so that no one would get hurt if there was an accidental detonation," explained Major Istvan Ember, an operational commander in the Hungarian security forces.
Residents living nearby were warned of the danger and told to leave their homes within 30 minutes.
Police officers stood by as experts were called in. The bomb was brought to the surface of the river and deactivated. It's thought there could be many more unexploded devices left over after the last World War.