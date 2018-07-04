New video released by the Royal Thai navy shows 12 boys and their football coach who are trapped in a cave in the northern Chiang Rai province.
Watch: Thai boys shown smiling, receiving medical care in new video
Watch: Thai boys shown smiling, receiving medical care in new video
A caption posted with the video, taken on July 3, read that the boys wanted to "say hello to the people who are waiting outside the cave".
The youngsters, wrapped in foil blankets, appear to be smiling and introduce themselves.
The navy also wrote in the caption that the boys have more energy after eating.
A further video showed Thai Navy Seals and medical personnel tend to the group, who may need to learn how to scuba dive to escape the flooded tunnel system.
Interior Minister Anupong Paochinda told the Bangkok Post the rescue mission may need to be completed ahead of the bad weather forecast for later this week.
The group was found on Monday after nine days trapped in the cave by rising water.