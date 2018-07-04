England fans are now dreaming of World Cup glory after their team banished a decades-long curse of flunking penalty shootouts with a win over Colombia.
England and Sweden esctatic as they make it into the quarter finals
They beat the Colombians 4-3 on penalties in a long-drawn out match in Moscow.
After failing into despair after a Colombia goal in stoppage time forced the match into the additional 30 minutes, they erupted into boisterous clamour when midfielder Eric Dier buried a last penalty kick after two missed attempts by Colombia.
Greatly outnumbered by the Colombian counterparts at Moscow's Spartak Stadium, England fans occupied only a fraction of seats in the 45,000-seat venue.
Sweden fans in St. Petersburg were also elated after a 1-0 win over Switzerland.
Emil Forsberg's heavily deflected shot brought them victory in a scrappy last-16 contest on Tuesday.
Forsberg was allowed time to tee up his shot on the edge of the penalty area and, although goalkeeper Yann Sommer appeared to have it covered, Swiss defender Manuel Akanji stuck out a foot and deflected it into the corner of the net.
Sweden created more chances than their more refined but disappointing opponents and could have won more easily but for some wayward finishing.