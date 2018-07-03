Snowfall brings welcome end to dry conditions
Snow blanketed South Africa’s Cape as a cold front hit parts of the country on Monday, July 2.
Locals flocked to Ceres’ mountainous areas in the Western Cape to experience the snow, and traffic officers were deployed to the region to ensure drivers’ safety on snowy roads, according to local reports.
Snowfalls as well as wet and windy conditions are also expected to reach the Eastern Cape‚ according to weather forecasts, and very cold conditions will continue in higher areas.
The precipitation will be welcomed as the area had been experiencing severe water shortages.