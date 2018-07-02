The USA win the Quidditch World Cup in Florence, Italy, after beating Belgium
The USA became World Quidditch Champions for the third time at the Quidditch World Cup in Florence, Italy on Sunday (1st July), after defeating Belgium in the final.
Quidditch was adapted from the Harry Potter novels almost twelve years ago in the US. It has now become a sport in it's own right with leagues and international matches being played all over the World.
It combines elements of rugby and dodgeball to create a fast-paced, full contact sport.