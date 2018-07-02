Liverpool striker Mo Salah has signed a new five-year contract with the club.
Salah signs new deal with Liverpool
The Egyptian forward, who was the English Premier League's top scorer last season, signed the deal a year after arriving at Liverpool from Roma.
The financial terms were not disclosed.
It follows a turbulent time for Salah, who was injured during Liverpool's Champions League final loss to Real Madrid.
The shoulder injury hampered Salah throughout Egypt's World Cup campaign, which ended with defeat in all three games.
Salah scored 44 goals in 52 appearances for Liverpool last season in all competitions, including 32 goals in the Premier League.