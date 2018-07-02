Huge landslide cuts off road in southwest China
A rain-triggered landslide cut off a local road in Beichuan Qiang Autonomous County, southwest China’s Sichuan Province on Sunday.
No casualties or damages to passing vehicles were caused, thanks to timely monitoring and early warning from local authorities.
Structure survey of the landslide section was delayed by the limited visibility late Sunday. Local transportation will be joined by geologists and technicians on Monday to figure out the condition of the site and work out a clearing plan.