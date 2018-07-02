Hero pup saves owner from rattlesnake bite in Arizona

A puppy named Todd took loyalty to new heights after he prevented his owner from being bitten by a rattlesnake during a walk in Arizona’s Anthem desert last Friday.

His owner Paula Godwin said that as they were walking, Todd jumped in front of her leg to prevent the snake from biting her.

The pup was bitten on his face by the snake instead.

In a Facebook post, Godwin hailed Todd “a hero” alongside images of the puppy with a swollen face as a result of the snake’s venom.

"I didn't see the snake by my foot," Godwin told Euronews. "As I was walking, Todd bolted by my leg and that's when he was hit by the rattlesnake."

"He for sure saved me from being bit."

Godwin took him to the hospital 10 minutes after he was bitten. He was in the hospital for about 12 hours and is going to recover well, said the pup's owner.