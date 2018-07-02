European Tree Climbing Championship takes place in Thoiry, France
Winners of the the 'European Tree Climbing Championship' (ETCC) were announced on Sunday (July 1) after a weekend of contests.
Taking place in Thoiry, France the competition is for arborists from across Europe to showcase new climbing techniques.
According to the International Society of Arboriculture's website, the European Tree Climbing Championship ''provides a competitive but educational opportunity for working arborists in Europe to demonstrate and exchange new climbing techniques and equipment, as well as, safe work practices.''
The 2018 ETCC competition ran from 29 June - 1 July and saw Romain Chignarde (France) win the men's overall. UK representative Jo Hedger won the overall women's competition.