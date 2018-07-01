Road collapses in southwest China
A road in southwest China's Sichuan Province partially collapsed on Sunday, sending its retaining walls to the ground. No casualities were reported.
Surveillance video shows the road collapsed in the early hours of Sunday, close to the entrance and exit of an underground parking lot in the city of Guang'an.
An eyewitness said a 50-metre section of the road caved in.
Authorities are currently investigating the cause of the collapse, but some media outlets report that it was due to days of prolonged rain.